First Maternity Supportive Home under Betsy’s Law opens in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new housing option available for Georgia women who choose to continue their pregnancies and want support. It is the first house of its kind created under Betsy’s Law, which goes into effect July 1.

”A safe, secure, loving place for pregnant moms to prepare...for childbirth then recover from their pregnancy and really get on their feet. So they can be ready to take care of themselves and their baby,” said Beth Hathorn, Executive Director of Whispering Hope Women’s Resource & Pregnancy Center. Living Hope is under the nonprofit’s umbrella.

Living Hope was created to be a new beginning for women who choose to be a part of the program.

”We are a Christian organization and we do believe all life begins at conception,” said Hathorn, “A lot of the women we serve...have never had anybody in their life to come alongside them, to cheer them on to say, ‘YOU CAN DO THIS!’ Everybody needs people like that in their lives.’”

Betsy’s Law passed with the advocacy help of Elizabeth Reed.

”When I was 15 I found myself pregnant and homeless. I placed my daughter up for adoption,” said Reed with Georgia Life Alliance.

She wanted to help push for a program that would’ve helped her.

”The bill is named after the daughter I placed for adoption, it is called Betsy’s Law,” said Reed.

”A lot of times, the women that we serve are often coming out of trauma,” said Hathorn.

Four women can live at the home at a time, getting resources from trauma therapy to grief counseling until their newborn is 18 months old.

”I decided that if I was going to place her up for adoption and give her a better life. I was going to fight for a better life for myself too. So, if she ever did want to meet me one day and she comes to find me, she is proud of what she finds,” said Reed.

If you would like to apply for housing or learn more about Living Hope, contact: 770-889-8302.

