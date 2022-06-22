Advertisement

Georgia Sen. Warnock talks about federal gas tax relief plan

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 spoke to Georgia Sen. Rafael Warnock about his efforts to lower gas prices.

On Wednesday, President Biden said he wants to suspend the nation’s federal gas tax for 3 months. However, he faces long odds of getting Congress on board.

Warnock has been pushing for the suspension of the federal gas tax since early February. He has been proposing a similar act to provide relief at the pump.

Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia is $4.45. That is a penny cheaper than yesterday and three cents lower than last Tuesday.

Cobb County’s average is $4.51; Dekalb’s is $4.52; Fulton’s is $4.62; and Gwinnett County’s average is $4.47.

Warnock says Biden’s announcement is a step in the right direction but there’s still a ways to go.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police hold active shooter drill at Fox Theatre in Atlanta
Fox Theatre scene of active shooter drill to train Atlanta Police officers
More affordable housing for Old Fourth Ward
Groundbreaking held for affordable apartments in Old Fourth Ward
Beating teacher burnout in metro Atlanta
Teachers in metro Atlanta agree with report about teacher burnout
Police hold active shooter drill at Fox Theatre in Atlanta
Police hold active shooter drill at Fox Theatre in Atlanta