Georgia Sen. Warnock talks about federal gas tax relief plan

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 spoke to Georgia Sen. Rafael Warnock about his efforts to lower gas prices.

On Wednesday, President Biden said he wants to suspend the nation’s federal gas tax for 3 months. However, he faces long odds of getting Congress on board.

Warnock has been pushing for the suspension of the federal gas tax since early February. He has been proposing a similar act to provide relief at the pump.

Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia is $4.45. That is a penny cheaper than yesterday and three cents lower than last Tuesday.

Cobb County’s average is $4.51; Dekalb’s is $4.52; Fulton’s is $4.62; and Gwinnett County’s average is $4.47.

Warnock says Biden’s announcement is a step in the right direction but there’s still a ways to go.

