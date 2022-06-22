Advertisement

Gonsalves defeats Corbin in GOP 7th district runoff

Republican hopeful will face Democrat Lucy McBath on Nov. 8
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mark Gonsalves defeated defeated Mark Gonsalves in Tuesday’s GOP runoff for the 7th congressional district.

Gonsalves will face Democrat Lucy McBath in the Nov. 8 midterms in a congressional race that could help determine Washington, D.C.’s, balance of political power.

The 7th district is currently represented in Congress by Democratic incumbent Carolyn Bourdeaux. However, she was forced to defend her seat in the May 24 Democratic primary. Bourdeaux and McBath were drawn into the same district last year after the 2020 census by Georgia’s GOP-led General Assembly.

McBath defeated Bourdeaux in their primary.

The district includes parts of metro Atlanta’s northeastern communities. Covering much of Gwinnett and part of Forsyth counties, it includes Peachtree Corners, Duluth, Snellville, Buford, Suwanee, Lawrenceville, Cumming and Norcross.

