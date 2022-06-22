Groundbreaking held for affordable apartments in Old Fourth Ward

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Crews broke ground today on 170 affordable apartments in the Old Fourth Ward.

It’s part of a project called McAuley Station, which is going up right next to Mercy Care.

The apartment complex will offer studios and one and two bedroom apartments at 30% to 80% of the area’s median income.

This is just phase one of the master plan.

Once the project is complete, there will be 270 affordable apartments for families, senior citizens and healthcare workers.

