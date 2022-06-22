Gun-reform advocates to rally at Georgia Capitol as U.S. Senate prepares to take up gun safety bill

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In the wake of recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, gun-reform advocates have scheduled a demonstration Wednesday at the Georgia Capitol to urge state lawmakers to take action on gun violence.

The rally will take place at 11 a.m. at Liberty Plaza.

The move comes as the U.S. Senate prepares to take up a federal gun safety bill, breaking a years-long stalemate between Democrats and Republicans.

The bill includes money for school safety, mental health, state crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in federal background checks, which would provide a more compressive check for those between the ages of 18 and 21 who want to buy guns.

It also closes the so-called “boyfriend loophole,” meaning dating partners convicted of domestic violence will lose their ability to purchase a gun.

The bill has more than enough Republican support to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to break a Senate filibuster.

“I will now take the first steps to move this life-saving legislation to the Senate floor for a vote,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “I expect the bill to pass the Senate by the week’s end.”

Many Republicans oppose the bill, saying they worry that certain parts of it would open the door to unnecessary burdens on law-abiding gun owners. The bill has plenty of support in the U.S. House, and President Biden has indicated that he supports it.

