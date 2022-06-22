Hawks season-ticket members invited to attend NBA Draft Watch Party Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Hawks team officials announced that season-ticket members are invited to attend the NBA Draft Watch Party at The Eastern Thursday evening.

The watch party will be from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. The Eastern is located at 777 Memorial Dr. SE.

The Atlanta Hawks enter the 2022 draft with the No. 16 pick in the first round and the No. 44 pick in the second round of the draft.

Fans hope the Hawks will add some key new additions to help improve the roster in 2022.

The Hawks were eliminated from the 2021-22 NBA playoffs by the Miami Heat after finishing the 2021 regular season with a 43-39 record.

