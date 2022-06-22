Hawks, UPS to team up with Goodr Inc. for ‘Books and Bites’ Festival on Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Hawks and UPS are set to team up with Atlanta-based social impact startup company to provide one-week of supply of groceries to underserved Fulton County residents at the Greenbriar Mall Friday, officials announced.

According to Hawks team officials, more than 300 families will be given easy-to-prepare recipes, age-appropriate books, student health assessments, cooking demonstrations and family-friendly games and activities at the Greenbriar Mall from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Officials say Atlanta Hawks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter, Global Community Director of UPS La’Kerri Jackson, Goodr Inc. Project Coordinator Myesha Thornton. Hawks Entertainment including Hawks dancers, Harry the Hawk mascot and Atlanta Hawks players are also expected to attend.

Officials announced Hawks season-ticket holders are invited to attend the NBA Draft Watch Party Thursday evening. The Hawks currently hold the No. 16 pick and No. 44 pick in the 2022 NBA draft that begins Thursday.

