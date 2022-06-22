Kickboxing legend Fredia Gibbs to hold meet and greet in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Professional kickboxer and martial artist Fredia ‘The Cheetah’ Gibbs is back in Atlanta!

Gibbs, who is also known as the most dangerous woman in the world, is the first Black woman to win an ISKA world kickboxing title. She sat down with PeachtreeTV Anchor Lana Harris to talk about her upcoming meet and greet at 7000 Central Pkwy in Dunwoody/Sandy Springs.

The event, which is a partnership with Xquisite Marketing, will be held Wednesday, June 22, from 7pm to 8pm.

“I am super excited about this collaboration not only with Xquisite Marketing and to meet my fans and local peers in the Atlanta area. I am looking forward to connecting,” said Gibbs.

