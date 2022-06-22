Man convicted of sexual assault after investigation uncovers he abused minor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 39-year-old man was convicted of multiple charges, including child molestation after an investigation uncovered he allegedly abused and sexually assaulted a juvenile for several years, Douglas County District Attorney’s Office officials told CBS46 News.

Abraham Hardy faces a maximum time of life in prison after being convicted of aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation and statutory rape, according to officials.

A juvenile came forward to her medical provider in March 2019 and accused Hardy of abusing and sexually assaulting her when she lived in Douglasville. Officials say Hardy was a family friend and had known the victim since her birth. He is accused of using his access and relationship with the child to groom her and abuse her for several years dating back to 2015. Officials say Hardy planned and prepared the victim for this abuse and he manipulate her into thinking that they had a special relationship.

During a forensic interview, the juvenile victim told officials Hardy used various objects to abuse her, in addition to humiliating and degrading her.

After law enforcement investigated the claims, officials say several objects that the juvenile victim described were recovered at Hardy’s South Carolina home.

“The depravity of the defendant’s actions can’t be fully described here. But in the face of that depravity, the victim stood up and ultimately showed incredible strength and resilience,” said District Attorney Dalia Racine. “The jury’s verdict ensures that the defendant is held accountable and that he will be placed where he can no longer harm anyone.”

The prosecution team was led by Senior Assistant District Attorney Brook Demeke and Assistant District Attorney Nelly Ndounteng. Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge William McClain also presided over the case.

Sentencing is set to be scheduled at a future date, officials add.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.