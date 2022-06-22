Marietta man still in hospital as search for hit-and-run driver continues

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Marietta man is in the hospital after being hit by a car while working outside of his home Saturday night.

Marietta Police said the car left the scene after striking 53-year-old Robert Morrison on Wright Street.

Morrison’s family told CBS46 he was wearing a reflective vest at the time.

Morrison is now in the hospital with multiple broken bones and brain swelling, according to his sister, Susan Caldwell.

Robert Morrison was hit by a car in front of his home on Wright St Saturday night. Marietta police say the driver, in a dark gray car, kept going. His family says he is fighting for his life in the hospital. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/fgWqa3TmlO — Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) June 21, 2022

“He is fighting, he is a fighter,” Caldwell said. “He’s a strong believer in Jesus, his faith, and everyone’s rallying around him.”

Caldwell describes her brother as a good man who is loved and known by everyone in the community.

Morrison is also their mother’s primary caregiver.

His family is encouraging everyone to rally for Robert and for the driver to come forward.

“Please, how could you do this? He’s hurting, we’re hurting, " Caldwell said. “Do what’s right, do what is right.”

Marietta Police said they believe the car involved is dark gray in color.

If you have any information, contact investigators.

Morrison’s family has started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses here.

NOTE: CBS46 does not vet any GoFundMe pages or promises the money will be used for the stated reasons. Donate at your own risk.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.