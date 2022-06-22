Mayor Dickens appoints Jaideep Majumdar as new Chief Procurement Officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed Jaideep Majumdar as the new Chief Procurement Officer, officials told CBS46 News.

Officials say Majumdar will be responsible for acquiring all commodities and services for all City departments, promoting fair and open competition, including opportunities for women and minority vendors. He will also be responsible for procuring high-quality products and services to meet the needs of Atlanta.

“Jaideep brings a next-level depth of experience to one of the most important functions of government—ensuring City contracting is the ethical, fair and inclusive process our residents and business community deserve,” said Mayor Dickens. “With a well-documented strategic vision and global perspective, Jaideep is more than ready to lead our Procurement Department through the exciting work ahead of us as a city.”

Majumdar has 25 years of global experience in procurement and supply base strategy. He has previously led and managed medium and large global procurement organizations.

“I am thrilled to be part of Mayor Dicken’s administration supporting his vision of “Moving Atlanta Forward,” said Majumdar. “I look forward to serving the City of Atlanta, its residents and the business community through some exciting changes.”

