Mike Collins defeats Trump-backed Vernon Jones in 10th district runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mike Collins defeated Vernon Jones in Tuesday’s 10th congressional district primary.

Collins will face Democrat Michael Ford in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Jones had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The district’s incumbent is U.S. Rep. Jody Hice. However, Hice vacated the seat to launch an ultimately unsuccessful challenge for Georgia’s secretary of state, held by GOP incumbent Brad Raffensperger.

The 10th district is drawn in Georgia’s eastern region, and includes the cities of Athens, Jackson, Milledgeville, Monroe, Winder, Eatonton and Wrightsville, among others.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.