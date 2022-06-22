Advertisement

Mike Collins defeats Trump-backed Vernon Jones in 10th district runoff

Republican will face Democrat Michael Ford in November midterms
Georgia's Runoff Election: Who's in the race?
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mike Collins defeated Vernon Jones in Tuesday’s 10th congressional district primary.

Collins will face Democrat Michael Ford in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Jones had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

The district’s incumbent is U.S. Rep. Jody Hice. However, Hice vacated the seat to launch an ultimately unsuccessful challenge for Georgia’s secretary of state, held by GOP incumbent Brad Raffensperger.

The 10th district is drawn in Georgia’s eastern region, and includes the cities of Athens, Jackson, Milledgeville, Monroe, Winder, Eatonton and Wrightsville, among others.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen poses for a portrait at the capitol on Nov. 16, 2021, in...
Bee Nguyen wins Democratic Secretary of State runoff
Special grand jury questions Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Trump’s claims of election fraud were false, Raffensperger tells Jan. 6 commission
Former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler, left, and Georgia State Rep. Bee Nguyen, right,...
Georgia runoffs to decide secretary of state, other nominees
People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in...
Poll results for Tuesday’s runoff election in Georgia