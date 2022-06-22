Nibbles of metro Atlanta restaurant news | June 22, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s always something happening on the dining scene in metro Atlanta from new restaurants to new menu items to new head chefs. Here’s the latest roundup of metro Atlanta restaurant news:

Parrotheads will want to check out Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville Atlanta restaurant that just opened in downtown Atlanta. The restaurant/bar is located near the Centennial Olympic Park and features live music, island-inspired food and several bars.

Chicken Salad Chick has announced the launch of its limited-time, fan-favorite dill-icious Diva chicken salad and all-new watermelon iced tea. The chicken salad, which features a blend of cool, crisp cucumbers and dill flavors, will be available through August.

Hopper’s Barbecue is now available at the local bakery and provisions shop The Buttery ATL. The USDA Prime Texas-style barbecue brisket is the star of the show and is available every Saturday. Other offerings include smoked chicken and wings, pulled pork, summer sides and more.

5Church Midtown Virtue Rooftop’s monthly brunch party Sunday Service kicks off the summer on June 26. Guests are encouraged to arrive dressed to impress for the unique brunch with live music. Tickets, which are $60, include a brunch buffet and entertainment. A full cocktail menu will also be available.

Buenos Dias Cafe, a pupuseria pop-up kiosk from husband-and-wife team Ken and Jeannette Flores-Katz, is now open in Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall, across from Five Daughters Bakery. They are open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Newk’s Eatery is celebrating the arrival of summer with the launch of its new Red, White & BBQ campaign. Several new house-made meals will be available through Aug. 26. Limited-time items include Red, White & Blueberry Salad; The Boss Q made with chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, Fire and Ice pickles, coleslaw and white BBQ sauce; the BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza; Newk’s “Q” Macaroni Salad; and lemon cake. They are also offering the Sweet & Spicy BBQ Steak Sandwich.

Ocean & Acre in Alpharetta has a new executive chef -- Cameron Udick, who is introducing a new menu. Starters include Yellowfin tuna carpaccio, compressed watermelon salad, pecan-crusted redfish, a hot-buttered lobster roll and smoked tofu. Brunch items include crab benedict, San Francisco salmon toast and the East Coast Louie salad.

Lazy Betty, the modern and inventive restaurant from Chef Partners Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips, is now serving new dishes for the summer. Standouts include Chilled Split Pea with Chapel Country Fromage Blanc, Fines Herbes, Pea & Cucumber Bouillon, Mushroom-Stuffed Rabbit Loin with country ham, mushroom variations & natural jus and Grilled Main Lobster with poached baby fennel, pernod gastrique & curry lobster consommé. Plus, each guest will finish their meal with Petit Fours and take home a bag of the restaurant’s housemade Bourbon Pecan Caramel Popcorn. Lazy Betty offers 6- and 8-course tasting menus.

Melting Pot has brought back its Forever Fondue for a limited time. The endless 3-course meal features classics like herb-crusted chicken, Memphis-rubbed pork, shrimp, teriyaki-marinated steak, a fresh salad and decadent chocolate fondue. Cost is $52 per person and it is available through July 20.

Juniper Cafe in West Midtown is now serving all-day Sunday brunch. The brunch menu features Vietnamese takes on classic brunch dishes, like Hot Fried Chicken + a Biscuit – Juniper Cafe’s signature spicy & crispy Springer Mountain Chicken, chili crisp, jicama-cabbage slaw & a housemade biscuit with jam, Grilled Steak & Eggs – marinated grilled skirt steak served with two wok-fried sunny-side up eggs and petit diamond city green salad, and Bacon, Egg & Veggie Fried Rice – Birkwood bacon lardons, fried jasmine rice, red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, mushroom, carrot & herbs, topped with a wok-fried sunny egg. They’ll also serve small plates, housemade breakfast pastries and desserts. To drink, guests can enjoy Brunch Bevvies like bottomless mimosas, tropical mimosas and Day at the Beach, a cocktail with spiced rum, pineapple, coconut, rosé, Thai basil cardamom & dark rum float, plus coffee and tea.

Chipotle is now offering Watermelon Limeade made by the Tractor Beverage Co. It’s their first-ever season beveral and is made with sweet watermelon and real lime.

JINYA has opened another ramen bar in Atlanta at 676 N. Highland Avenue in the Poncey Highland neighborhood. JINYA’s ramen features a thick, rich broth and an array of authentic toppings from tender pork chashu to seasoned soft-boiled eggs to fresh garlic.

On June 30, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar’s 5 Atlanta locations will be donating 15% of its sales to Bert’s Big Adventure, a nonprofit organization that provides a magical, all-expenses-paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World® for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families!

