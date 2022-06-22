Advertisement

Police apprehend man accused of damaging cars, firing shots in Douglasville

Douglasville police on scene at Gateway Village neighborhood
Douglasville police on scene at Gateway Village neighborhood(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is in custody after allegedly crashing into cars and shooting at Douglasville police.

Officers responded to the Gateway Village neighborhood at around 10 p.m. after receiving reports of a person acting suspicious in the area.

Upon arrival, they found the man firing shots. Police confronted him and a short exchange of gunfire followed. Luckily, no one was injured.

The man took off in a car and crashed a short distance away. He was taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

It’s unclear why the man was in the Douglasville neighborhood. The investigation remains ongoing.

