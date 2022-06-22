Rabid raccoon found in Buford neighborhood

BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and the Gwinnett County Health Department are advising residents to use caution after a raccoon tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.

Officials say a dog was attacked by the raccoon in the Pebblebrook Court/Arden Drive area in Buford on Monday. Animal welfare collected the animal on Monday and brought it to the shelter.

All pet owners should make sure their pets are current on the rabies vaccination. According to the National Association of State Health Veterinarians, unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal must be strictly quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month prior to being released. If left untreated, the rabies virus can be fatal in humans.

Early symptoms of rabies include fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort.

Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement offer the following tips to help protect you and your family:

Make sure your pets get their rabies shots regularly and keep them on your property

Do not leave garbage or pet food outside

Report any animal acting unusually to Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement

Stay away from wild, sick, hurt or dead animals

If you believe you have been exposed, immediately seek medical care. To report the animal and have it picked up, please call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200 ext. 5576; after hours, contact Dispatch non-emergency at 770-513-5700.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.