Rising field temperatures could be cause for concern for Braves this week

Field temperatures higher than normal at Truist Park
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As part of the Atlanta Braves’ quadruple-header against the San Francisco Giants and an upcoming triple-header against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the crew at Truist Field will be very, very busy this week.

But with rising temperatures expected to continue across the Atlanta metro area this week, that could be a cause for concern for the defending champs.

Officials have said field temperatures tend to be hotter on the field and could have an impact on the games.

The temperature gun our CBS46′s Sports Anchor Fred Kalil used on the field at Truist Park read 107 degrees. The Braves’ bench was 95 degrees. A Heat Advisory and Code Orange air quality alert are both in effect for portions of the CBS46 Viewing Area through early evening.

The Braves are also set to host their 12th annual Pride Night at Truist Park on Wednesday evening, with special pre-game festivities expected to take place.

Hydration stations have also been set up for fans all over Truist Park. Officials say fans are allowed to bring their own water to stay hydrated as long as it is in a sealed bottle.

