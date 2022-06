Robinson wins Democratic runoff for insurance commissioner

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Janice Laws Robinson defeated Raphael Baker in Tuesday’s Democratic runoff for insurance and safety fire commissioner.

Robinson will face Republican incumbent John King in November.

King, an American military officer, was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp as commissioner on July 1, 2019, replacing Jim Beck.

The state’s general election is set for Nov. 8.

