Stacey sweeps | Abrams’ clout shows in Tuesday’s Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Democratic candidates endorsed by gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams won their runoffs on Tuesday, while two of former President Donald Trump’s preferred contenders lost their congressional GOP bids.

POLL RESULTS FOR TUESDAY’S RUNOFF ELECTION IN GEORGIA

Abrams now has a unified ticket of down-ballot candidates to support her bid to unseat incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp on Nov. 8.

Here are the results of the Democratic statewide runoffs:

Lieutenant governor’s runoff

Attorney Charlie Bailey defeated former congressman and Atlanta city councilor Kwanza Hall, setting up a race against GOP nominee Burt Jones this fall.

Jones, who has Trump’s endorsement, won a crowded GOP primary last month.

Secretary of state runoff

Bee Nguyen, who represents Abrams’ former House district in the General Assembly, won Tuesday’s runoff against Dee Dawkins-Haigler, herself a former state lawmaker.

Nguyen will face GOP incumbent Brad Raffensperger, who testified Tuesday in the Jan. 6 congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Raffensperger also defeated several GOP contenders for his job in May.

Labor commissioner runoff

William Boddie defeated Nicole Horn in this race.

Boddie, who has Abrams’ endorsement, will Republican Bruce Thomson on Nov. 8. Thomson won his party’s labor commissioner primary on May 24.

Labor commissioner was the last statewide constitutional office held by a Democrat in Georgia. Current DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond held the seat from 1999 to 2011.

Insurance commissioner runoff

Janice Laws Robinson defeated Raphael Baker on Tuesday. Robinson will face Republican incumbent John King in November.

King, an American military officer, was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp as commissioner on July 1, 2019, replacing Jim Beck.

Abrams did not make an endorsement in this race.

At the national level, Georgia’s U.S. Senate race this fall was decided back in late May. UGA football legend Herschel Walker won the GOP U.S. Senate nomination, far outpacing a crowded primary. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the Democratic primary, and will face Walker in his quest to be elected to a full, six-year Senate term.

Here are the results of the runoffs in metro Atlanta’s congressional districts:

Republican 6th district runoff

Rich McCormick, an emergency room physician, defeated Jake Evans, who had hoped to use a Monday night Trump-hosted tele-rally to propel him to victory in this major metro Atlanta congressional district.

McCormick will face Democrat Bob Christian in November in a campaign for this open seat.

The 6th district is currently represented in Congress by Democratic incumbent Lucy McBath. However, after the 2020 census, McBath was drawn into a revamped, neighboring 7th district last year by Georgia’s GOP-led General Assembly.

McBath defeated fellow Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux in their May 24 primary. Bourdeaux was the 7th district’s incumbent.

The district includes many of metro Atlanta’s northern suburbs, including the cities of Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, Roswell, Johns Creek, Sandy Springs, Milton, Mountain Park, Dunwoody, Tucker, Alpharetta and Marietta.

Republican 7th district runoff

Mark Gonsalves grabbed an early lead and it led him to a late Tuesday night against Michael Corbin.

Gonsalves will face McBath after the Democrat won her May primary against Bourdeaux.

McBath defeated Bourdeaux in their primary.

The district covers much of Gwinnett and part of Forsyth counties, and includes Peachtree Corners, Duluth, Snellville, Buford, Suwanee, Lawrenceville, Cumming and Norcross.

10th district runoff

Mike Collins defeated Vernon Jones in the GOP runoff, while Tabitha Johnson-Green defeated Jessica Alison Fore in the Democratic runoff. Jones was endorsed by Trump several months ago.

The district’s incumbent is U.S. Rep. Jody Hice. However, Hice vacated the seat to launch an ultimately unsuccessful challenge for Georgia’s secretary of state, held by Raffensperger.

The 10th district is drawn in Georgia’s eastern region, and includes the cities of Athens, Jackson, Milledgeville, Monroe, Winder, Eatonton and Wrightsville, among others.

