Clayton Co. teen shot to death at College Park apartment complex

Teen shot to death at College Park apartment complex, police looking for shooter
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a Clayton County teen is in shock after the 15-year-old was found shot to death at an apartment complex in College Park.

It happened just after midnight at the Gardenwood Apartments. Family members tell CBS46 the Midtown High School student was reportedly visiting a friend in the area.

The shooter is believed to have run away and remains at-large. A homicide investigation is underway.

