Clayton Co. teen shot to death at College Park apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a Clayton County teen is in shock after the 15-year-old was found shot to death at an apartment complex in College Park.

It happened just after midnight at the Gardenwood Apartments. Family members tell CBS46 the Midtown High School student was reportedly visiting a friend in the area.

The shooter is believed to have run away and remains at-large. A homicide investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.