Woodstock German Shepherd big winner at annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A German Shepherd from Woodstock won the Herding Group at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York, on June 21.

The 5-year-old dog named River, officially known as GCHG CH Gem-N-I River of Urloved CGC, is handled by Lenny R. Brown, owned by Richard A. Waits and bred by, L. Jewel, B. Stamper and R. Waits.

River beat 456 dogs in the Herding Group. Westminster saw over 3,000 entries in conformation, with three days of Best of Breed judging from June 20-22, culminating with the Group and Best in Show competitions.

The crowning of Best in Show will take place tonight.

The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America’s oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-longest, continuously held sporting event in the U.S., and since 1948, the longest nationally televised live dog show.

The winner of the Herding Group is River the German Shepherd! #WestminsterDogShow pic.twitter.com/HKnut7vcHl — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) June 22, 2022

