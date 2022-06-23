Advertisement

2 men found shot to death within a mile of each other in DeKalb County

Covington Highway gas station shooting.
Covington Highway gas station shooting.(CBS46/WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people are dead after being shot within a mile of each other Wednesday night. DeKalb County police are now looking for the person(s) responsible.

It was just before 9:28 p.m. when police received reports of a person shot at a gas station on Covington Highway. On scene, officers found a man in his late teens with a visible gunshot wound.

At the same time, reports of another person shot at the 6300 block of Stablewood Way came in. Police responded to the scene and found a man, believed to be in his 20s, with a gunshot wound.

Both the teen and the man were pronounced dead.

It is unclear whether the two shootings are related at this time. Investigators tell CBS46 they are collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses in the area. Current evidence suggests there were multiple people involved in the shooting that took place at the Covington Highway gas station.

This is a developing story.

