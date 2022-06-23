Atlanta Hawks gearing up for upcoming 2022 NBA Draft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Hawks fans hope the team will add some key new pieces to their team when the 2022 NBA Draft gets underway Thursday evening at 8 p.m. at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

The Hawks will have the No. 16 and No. 44 picks in the draft, and the team appears poised to draft 6′6″ wing Jalen Williams out of Santa Clara.

Season-ticket holders are also invited to attend the Draft Watch Party Thursday evening at the Eastern.

Before opting for the upcoming draft, Williams spent three seasons at the same school that produced former NBA point guard and current Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash.

Watching the video and reading up on Williams, it seems one of Jalen’s strengths is working the pick and roll both offensively and defensively. Jalen can also catch and shoot. Although he stands at 6′6′, Williams has an impressive 7′2″ wingspan and can score, shoot the ball well and get to the rim.

The big question, as is the case with all young players, is how Williams will handle NBA-caliber defenders 1-on-1.

Williams is considered a late bloomer and was impressive at the 2022 NBA combine. Some scouts believe Williams has the skill but projecting his improvement is always the key.

The Hawks were eliminated from the 2021-22 NBA playoffs by the Miami Heat after finishing the 2021 regular season with a 43-39 record.

