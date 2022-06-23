Atlanta icon Ludacris to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Award-winning rapper, actor and philanthropist Ludacris has been announced as an honoree to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to his social media page.

Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges, shared the announcement with his millions of fans on his social media page. “Hey Momma, Your Son Is Being Selected To Receive a STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame In 2023,” he wrote on Instagram.

His acting career began when he made a cameo in the 2001 film titled, The Wash. His impressive acting career really took off when he played a larger role in the 2003 film, 2 Fast, Furious, alongside singer Tyrese and the late actor Paul Walker. Walker, was selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame posthumously. Walker died in 2013 after he was in a car crash.

Ludacris has also acted in a dozen other films, including eight of the Fast franchises. Ludacris is set to reprise his role as Tej Parker as the Fast franchise begins production of its 10th film.

Ludacris first rose to prominence as a radio DJ, formerly known as Chris “Luva Luva” at Hot 97.5 in Atlanta in the late 1990′s. He signed to Def Jam Records in 1999 to pursue his rap career, making the hard decision to drop out of Georgia State University where he studied Music Management.

The Champagne, Illinois native has won multiple awards including four Grammy’s, an Academy Award for his role in the 2005 films, “Crash” and “Hustle and Flow” alongside Terrence Howard.

In October 2000, he released his debut album, Back For the First Time, which went on to go triple-platinum. He has released eight albums and has sold more than 20 million records in the United States. He is widely regarded as one of the best rappers of all time and one of, if not the most prominent rapper in Atlanta of the last 22 years.

In May, Ludacris received his honorary bachelor’s degree of Science in Music Management from Georgia State University. Officials credited his success in the industry, support of Georgia State’s creative media arts and law programs and nationwide philanthropic efforts.

Walk of Famer and Chair of the Selection Panel Ellen K, announced the honorees here.

The schedule of the Hollywood Walk of Fame has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.