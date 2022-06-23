Advertisement

Atlanta native, entrepreneur talks about role on Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta native and entrepreneur Brandon Karson Jordan is competing in the new reality dating series “Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love” from the producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love” marks WOW Presents Plus’ first foray into the reality dating genre and promises to peel back the curtain on gay romance. “24 Hours of Love” will feature compelling conversations about sex positivity and confront the often-unspoken subjects within the gay dating community as Vanjie spends a wild 24 hours whittling down a cast of 18 eligible singles in the quest to find her boo.

Jordan is an entrepreneur in men’s lingeries (Karson and Co. Intimates) and model. He loves fashion, astrology, and “lives for drag.”

Watch our interview with Jordan below.

