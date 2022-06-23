CeeLo Green to perform at Atlanta’s ‘The Eastern’ for James Brown tribute tour

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning artist CeeLo Green is back in Atlanta for his James Brown Tribute Tour “Soul Brotha #100.” He joined CBS46 Anchor Rob Hughes to talk about his upcoming show at the Eastern.

The “Forget You” singer is set to perform Friday, June 24 at the Eastern (777 Memorial Dr SE Building C). The 75-minute show will cover 27 hit songs and pay tribute to music icon James Brown who Green has called his lifelong idol. The Soul Brotha #100 tour honors Brown’s contributions to Funk Music and Soul.

WATCH: CeeLo Green talks James Brown Tribute Tour

“I’ve always felt deeply connected to James Brown on a musical level and beyond. He’s been a mentor, teacher and literally a godfather to me throughout my career and I remain humble as I embark upon this embodiment. I’ve been studying the era to perfect the show and also James Brown’s archive to make this moment authentic, and a real dedication to what he gave to us and every generation that follows. Together, let’s turn this into the ultimate experience and celebration of James Brown and real music all over,” said Green.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.