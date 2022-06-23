Advertisement

Co-owners sue Georgia Power in $695M Vogtle contract dispute

Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The owners of a majority share of a nuclear power plant being expanded in Georgia are suing lead owner Georgia Power Co.

They claim Georgia Power is trying to bilk them out of nearly $700 million by unilaterally changing a contract.

Oglethorpe Power Corp. and the Municipal Electrical Authority of Georgia filed suit in recent days in state court in Atlanta.

A win by Oglethorpe and MEAG could hold down bills for millions of customers of electric cooperatives and municipal utilities in Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

Oglethorpe and MEAG want a judge to order Georgia Power to repay disputed amounts, plus interest and attorneys fees. They aren’t trying to stop completion of the Vogtle units east of Augusta.

