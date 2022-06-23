Advertisement

Confederate monuments moved in Macon after years of dispute

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACON, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Confederate monuments are being moved in middle Georgia’s largest city after relocation plans were stalled for years by lawsuits.

Crews began moving the monuments Wednesday, using $160,000 in private money raised by a community foundation.

The monuments are going to a park outside Macon’s Rose Hill Cemetery, where 884 Confederate soldiers are buried. They have been located on two downtown streets.

The Macon-Bibb County Commission approved moving the monuments in July 2020 after years of advocacy.

A resident sued, saying the moves violated a Georgia law requiring Confederate monuments be relocated to places of “equal prominence.” A judge eventually dismissed that suit.

