FDA ban on Juul vape products doesn’t mean e-cigs are gone from shelves

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The FDA announced Thursday it’s banning Juul e-cigarettes from stores nationwide, including in Georgia. The decision comes following years of complaints that the company was contributing to a surge in youth vaping.

But just because Juul is gone from store shelves, doesn’t mean the problem has disappeared.

Vaping products come in colorful packaging and there are tons of flavors like pink lemonade, strawberry, and mango. E-cigarettes are still popular with customers at Cloud 9 Smoke, Vape, & Hookah Co. in Midtown Atlanta, but you won’t find Juul juice pods there.

“People just haven’t been asking about them lately,” said Connor Gouinlock, assistant manager of CLOUD 9′s North Avenue NE, Atlanta location. “We get someone in maybe once a week, once every couple of weeks.”

Cloud 9 stopped selling Juul products about nine months ago in response to dwindling sales after the company pulled most of its flavors except menthol.

Then on Thursday, the FDA announced a new ruling denying Juul’s application to sell its products in the U.S.

“If we’re going to continue to make the progress in reducing youth cigarette smoking and e-cigarette smoking, this decision is a critical next step,” Matthew Myers of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids told CBS News.

Myers says Juul helped fuel a generation of kids addicted to nicotine. In fact, teen e-cigarette use skyrocketed by more than 70% after Juul’s launch in 2015. The company has been embroiled in litigation, many alleging Juul used social media campaigns to market unsafe products specifically to young people.

Cloud 9 says they never sell to anyone under 21, but teens are still getting their hands on vape materials. The newest government survey says newer disposable e-cigarette brands are the most popular among teens now.

Juul says it disagrees with the FDA’s ruling and will seek to put the ban on hold while the company considers its options moving forward.

