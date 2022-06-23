Fire investigators rule Chastain Park treehouse fire as arson

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -The fire that burned an iconic treehouse at Chastain Park was set intentionally, according to investigators from Atlanta Fire and Rescue.

Alyssa Richardson, spokesperson for the department, confirmed the findings with CBS46 on Wednesday.

Richardson said investigators are still looking for the person responsible for burning the treehouse.

Summer’s Treehouse was erected in 2016 in memory of Summer Dale, a Chastain Park teenager who died in 2012 after battling cancer.

On May 14, around 9:30 p.m., fire crews responded to the treehouse completely torched.

“We are looking for the public’s help with any information they may have seen around the time of the incident,” Richardson said in a text message on Wednesday.

Richardson said there is a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible for arson and/or fraud.

Tips can be made to Georgia Arson Control at 1-800-282-5804.

Meanwhile, the Chastain Park Conservancy is raising money to rebuild the playground fixture.

An online page shows nearly $40,000 has been raised towards a goal of $200,000.

“We were very lucky that the fire didn’t spread, no loss of life. So we’re grateful for the outcome no one was hurt, we believe that we can rebuild,” said Rosa McHugh, fundraiser organizer with the Chastain Park Conservancy.

