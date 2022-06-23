First Alert Forecast: Hot & Humid Today, Relief on the Way

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A cold front will bring milder air into North Georgia for the weekend.

Thursday Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy, hot and muggy. Higher humidity, with a heat index above 100 this afternoon. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon.

High: 95° Average High: 89° Chance of Rain: 10%

Mid 90s. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

The milder air arrives tomorrow, along with isolated t-showers through the afternoon. Highs max out near 90 tomorrow, as opposed to the upper 90s we saw through most of the week!

Cooler temps arrive tomorrow afternoon. (cbs46)

Seasonal weather continues through the weekend. A cold front arrives Monday and Tuesday of next week, bringing us much need rain.

Temps drop 5-10 degrees starting tomorrow. (cbs46)

