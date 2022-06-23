First Alert Forecast: Hot & Humid Today, Relief on the Way
Published: Jun. 23, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A cold front will bring milder air into North Georgia for the weekend.
Thursday Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy, hot and muggy. Higher humidity, with a heat index above 100 this afternoon. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon.
High: 95° Average High: 89° Chance of Rain: 10%
What You Need to Know:
The milder air arrives tomorrow, along with isolated t-showers through the afternoon. Highs max out near 90 tomorrow, as opposed to the upper 90s we saw through most of the week!
Seasonal weather continues through the weekend. A cold front arrives Monday and Tuesday of next week, bringing us much need rain.
