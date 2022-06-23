First Alert Forecast | We return to more-typical heat and a daily chance of rain!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A weather pattern change is underway across the southeastern United States; including North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. But, for the time being, it remains unusually hot.

Temperatures are peaking in the mid to upper 90s in many communities this afternoon. It’ll feel as hot as 105° in spots, with the humidity factored in. Isolated showers and thunderstorms have developed in the afternoon heat. Hit-or-miss downpours will move southward through early evening. Have pool plans? Keep them, but remain aware of the chance of rain and thunder.

PATTERN CHANGE!



Still hot and a bit more humid.... sure. But, we have a few downpours on the map today. A gradually 'cooler' and bit wetter weather pattern takes-hold into next week. @cbs46 #firstalertatl #gawx pic.twitter.com/TW4zcyc80v — Cutter Martin CBS46 (@CutterMartin) June 23, 2022

“When thunder roars, move indoors.”

Isolated rain diminishes through the evening. A quiet, mostly dry and mild night is in the First Alert Forecast. Temperatures bottom-out in the low to mid-70s across Metro Atlanta before 8 a.m. Friday. Sunshine sends temperatures into the mid and upper 80s by noon. We’ll be in the upper 80s and lower 90s by late afternoon.

Once again, isolated - to scattered - showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop Friday. The chance of rain peaks during the early to mid-evening hours; roughly 6 p.m. and midnight. A couple storms could produce gusty winds and small hail.

The forecast over the weekend features more of the same. Temperatures will be warm, you’ll feel the humidity and a few thunderstorms will bubble up each day.

