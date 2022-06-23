FIRST ALERT | A record-high temperature has been tied in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Temperatures soared to record levels across North Georgia and metro Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reached 98°; tieing the previous record high temperature of 98°, set back in 1964! Athens peaked at 102° and Macon peaked at 105°!

We’ve past the hottest point of this heat wave. Temperatures slowly cool through the 90s, and back into the 90s, this evening. First Alert; an afternoon in the mid and upper 90s, combined with greater humidity, will have Thursday afternoon feeling just as hot as it did today. Stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the afternoon if you can.

Gradually ‘cooler’, wetter weather is in the extended First Alert Forecast.

