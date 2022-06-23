FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Walgreens truck catches fire on North Druid Hills

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An accident on North Druid Hills at Briarcliff Road led a Walgreens truck to catch fire Thursday morning.

North Druid Hills was promptly shut down as emergency crews responded to the blaze at around 7:49 a.m.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The fire has since been extinguished, but North Druid Hills remains closed.

