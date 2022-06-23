Advertisement

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Walgreens truck catches fire on North Druid Hills

Walgreens truck on fire near North Druid Hills
Walgreens truck on fire near North Druid Hills(CBS46/WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An accident on North Druid Hills at Briarcliff Road led a Walgreens truck to catch fire Thursday morning.

North Druid Hills was promptly shut down as emergency crews responded to the blaze at around 7:49 a.m.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The fire has since been extinguished, but North Druid Hills remains closed.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One More Hot Day, Relief on the Way
One More Hot Day, Relief on the Way
VANGIE 24 HOURS OF LOVE REALITY SHOW
Atlanta native, entrepreneur talks about role on Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love
Covington Highway gas station shooting.
2 males found shot to death within a mile of each other in DeKalb County
Atlanta endodontist says pandemic, life stress leading to fractured teeth