FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Walgreens truck catches fire on North Druid Hills
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An accident on North Druid Hills at Briarcliff Road led a Walgreens truck to catch fire Thursday morning.
North Druid Hills was promptly shut down as emergency crews responded to the blaze at around 7:49 a.m.
Luckily, no one was injured.
The fire has since been extinguished, but North Druid Hills remains closed.
