Former Falcons star Warrick Dunn, other NFL legends to host vaccine event this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - NFL Alumni and former Falcons star Warrick Dunn is set to host a COVID-19 vaccination event right here in Atlanta. It’s all part of an effort to address vaccine hesitancy in the community.

The former running back will join City leaders and the Fulton County Board of Health Saturday, June 25 at Atlanta City Hall (55 Trinity Ave SW) to give away food, $100 gift cards and an autographed football.

Attendees who get their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to receive the $100 gift card. Dunn will be joined by former Pro-Bowler and Falcons wide receiver Terance Mathis, former Pro-Bowler and Falcons wide receiver and returner Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, former Falcons defensive end Dan Benish, former NFL running back and NFL Alumni Georgia Chapter President Andrew Bolton, and former University of Georgia and Detroit Lions running back Horace King.

Those who get their first, second or booster shot will be entered into a raffle to win an NFL Alumni-autographed football.

Those under 18 looking to get vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointment are needed.

Warrick Dunn sits down with CBS46 Anchor Rob Hughes to talk about the NFL Alumni vaccination event “Vaccinate and Tailgate.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.