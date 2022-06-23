Georgia-based shoe company to expand, add 340 jobs in Gwinnett County

BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - An expansion effort by a Georgia-based shoe company will help create 340 new jobs and more than $20 million in capital investment over the next five years.

According to officials, third-generation family-owned Okabashi Brands Inc. is expected to renovate its 100,000-square-foot facility to accommodate new manufacturing lines and increase production at their company on the 4800 block of Carlson Boulevard.

“Okabashi Brand’s commitment to our community and its people is one that dates back to the 1980s when my grandfather chose to bring his footwear manufacturing background to Georgia,” said Okabashi Brands Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sara Irvani. “The support from our community has fostered our growth and has allowed us to continue producing quality American-made footwear. We are thrilled to be contributing to the local economy through this expansion.”

More than 35 million pairs of Okabashi Brands shoes have been sold since 1984.

“Okabashi Brands reflects the true spirit of Georgia business: innovative products, hardworking and skilled team and unwavering sense of community,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “Okabashi not only stayed open for business during the pandemic, but they also continued to grow and donated thousands of shoes to frontline workers. We’re proud Okabashi calls the Peach State home, and we look forward to their continued growth.”

More than 100,000 pairs of shoes for disaster survivors, frontline workers and veterans worldwide have been donated, according to officials.

“Okabashi Brands epitomizes the Gwinnett Standard, excelling in integrity, service and stewardship,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “We appreciate their commitment to philanthropy, sustainability and most importantly, supporting our vibrant community.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.