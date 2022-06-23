Gov. Brian Kemp agrees to two televised debates with Stacey Abrams

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp’s reelection campaign announced Thursday he will participate in two statewide, televised debates in one of the nation’s most watched 2022 gubernatorial campaigns.

The debates are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 30, both beginning at 7 p.m. The debates are being hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and will be televised on Georgia Public Broadcasting.

CBS46 has reached out to Abrams’ campaign for a response.

Earlier this week, Abrams’ slate of endorsed candidates swept their Democratic runoffs: Charlie Bailey, Bee Nguyen and William Boddie, for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and labor commissioner, respectively.

RELATED: What to expect in Kemp vs. Abrams, round two

This year’s gubernatorial election is a rematch of the candidates’ 2018 race. Abrams narrowly lost that election to Kemp in a contest she has yet to concede.

However, their race in 2018 was to succeed then-incumbent governor Nathan Deal, who was constitutionally prohibited to seek a third term. This year, Abrams is seeking to unseat a gubernatorial incumbent who has a four-year track record as a sitting governor.

If Abrams wins on Nov. 8, she will become the first African-American female governor in U.S. history.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.