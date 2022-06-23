Look Up Atlanta: High Museum of Art

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta is a city of many talents. From its athletics and attractions to its food and its art. The PeachtreeTV is celebrating all things that make Atlanta great and this week we’re putting the spotlight on its art scene.

Regarded as one of the nation’s leading museums, the High Museum of Art stopped by to talk about their many activities and exhibitions.

Tickets to Look Up Atlanta are on sale now and can be found here. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

To save $5 per ticket, enter promo code PeachtreeTV.

