McDonald’s adds incentives in hopes of hiring 11,000 in Atlanta metro area

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As staffing shortages continue across the greater Atlanta region, 11,000 job seekers have been invited to apply to several local McDonald’s restaurants with added benefits, officials announced.

The fast-food chain has offered several new benefits, including telehealth, competitive wages, paid time off, flexible scheduling, employee meal programs, tuition assistance, and student loan forgiveness. The student loan forgiveness pilot program launched in early 2022 for crew members and managers at all 264 franchise restaurants in north Georgia. Applicants are able to apply annually for $1,250 to be paid directly to their student loan lender, officials say.

“People are the heart of our business, and the skills our crew members learn in our restaurants, like responsibility, teamwork and responsiveness, can open the door to a brighter future,” said Jeff Heidrick, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “As local business owners, we’re committed to empowering our employees and the communities we serve.”

There are several part-time and full-time positions with schedule flexibility needed to work around potential family commitments or a first-time job with the goal of gaining valuable work experience.

Officials add more than $5 million in tuition assistance has been given out to 1900 employees.

If anyone is interested in applying, click here. to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to start an application via text.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.