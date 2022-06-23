Motocross instructor indicted on federal child porn charges

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (CBS46) - Federal officials say a motocross instructor who visited states from New York to Georgia has been charged with producing child pornography.

The Justice Department says 30-year-old Ryan Meyung is accused of engaging six minors in sexually explicit conduct to produce sexual abuse images and with transporting and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

The agency says Meyung was arrested in Tennessee in December on state charges and has remained in custody.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney to comment on the case. The Justice Department said Meyung visited states including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

