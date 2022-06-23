Advertisement

Motocross instructor indicted on federal child porn charges

Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Michael MacDonald sentenced Jordan Mark to 99 years in prison...
Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Michael MacDonald sentenced Jordan Mark to 99 years in prison for murdering 10-year-old Ida Aguchak.(KTVF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (CBS46) - Federal officials say a motocross instructor who visited states from New York to Georgia has been charged with producing child pornography.

The Justice Department says 30-year-old Ryan Meyung is accused of engaging six minors in sexually explicit conduct to produce sexual abuse images and with transporting and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

The agency says Meyung was arrested in Tennessee in December on state charges and has remained in custody.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney to comment on the case. The Justice Department said Meyung visited states including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Parents demand Kemp return funds from school shooting gun manufacturer
SCOTUS strikes down NY concealed handgun law
Double deadly shooting investigation underway
Georgia McDonald’s restaurants implement new Student Loan Forgiveness Program.
McDonald’s adds incentives in hopes of hiring 11,000 in Atlanta metro area
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Co-owners sue Georgia Power in $695M Vogtle contract dispute