Nearly $100K stolen from former Atlanta Hawks player Vince Carter’s home

BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 has just learned that former Atlanta Hawks player Vince Carter’s home was burglarized for nearly $100,000 over the weekend.

It happened Sunday while Carter’s wife and sons were at home.

According to the police report obtained by CBS46, Carter’s wife was at the 10,000-square-foot home on Kings Road in Buckhead when she heard a loud noise at the front door and then someone rummaging through the rooms in the house.

The family hid in a closet and called 911, as well as texted the neighborhood patrol.

When officers arrived at Carter’s house, they found a man running from the home and getting into a black SUV but police were unable to catch him.

The incident report says the front window of Carter’s home was smashed and a bag with $100,000 plus several guns were stolen. About $16,000 was left in the yard by the alleged thief.

Carter played 22 seasons in the NBA and retired with the Hawks back in 2020.

Police collected fingerprints at the scene and continue to search for the person responsible.

