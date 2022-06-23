Parents demand Kemp return funds from school shooting gun manufacturer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp is under fire for his connection to the manufacturer of the gun used in last month’s mass murder at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

Joined by members of the Democratic Party of Georgia Thursday, a group of parents gathered at Ormond-Grant Park to call on the Republican governor to return the more than $50,000 they say his campaign received from Daniel Defense and its CEO. Daniel Defense in southeast Georgia is the manufacturer of the gun that the 18-year-old shooter used to kill 19 children and two teachers.

The group denounced Kemp’s signing of Georgia’s new law that allows lawful weapons carriers to carry a concealed handgun without first having to get a weapons license from the state.

“Lately, I’ve been feeling like I’m living in the wrong state to raise children,” said Valerie Calhoun, an Atlanta mother.

“Looser laws around carrying a loaded concealed firearm, that only increases the chances that people will for whatever reason be able to harm other people, other families,” said Christina Grange, a mother and psychologist.

Meanwhile, the Kemp campaign released a statement blasting his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams, calling on her to resign from the governing board of the Marguerite Casey Foundation.

The Kemp campaign called the group “radical” for posting a message that included the message “defund the police” in a March Twitter post.

The group has paid Abrams at least $52,000 dollars to date, according to financial disclosures, the Kemp campaign says.

CBS46 reached out to both campaigns but did not immediately receive responses from either.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.