Restaurant Report Card: Arby’s in Norcross fails; Bleu House wins Golden Spatula

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Indian Trail Road in Norcross, a fast-food joint failed to make the grade on a routine health inspection.

Arby’s scored 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says gyro meat, salads, and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, an employee handled food with bare hands and there was an accumulation of debris on drink nozzles.

The director of operations assured CBS46 that the violations have been corrected and the corporate office called it an isolated incident. The restaurant does have a history of A’s. Arby’s corporate office issued the following statement.

Arby’s is firmly committed to providing our guests with the highest level of food safety standards. We worked closely with the local health department and took immediate corrective actions. We want to reassure our guests that this is an isolated case, and we are confident this restaurant now meets our high standards.

Now to some other scores, in Henry County the Burger King is back on track on Highway 20 in McDonough after scoring 94 points on a reinspection. In DeKalb County, Newk’s Eatery on Brookhaven Avenue in Atlanta scored a 96. And in Cobb County, Sushi Yu on George Busbee Parkway in Kennesaw earned 99-points.

And at the Bleu House on College Street in downtown historic Norcross, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

They’ve been around for more than 20 years and they will treat you like family and here’s why: John and Maureen own the restaurant and John’s father was born in the house back in 1925. They have so many daily specials on the menu, and everything is made fresh. You may want to start out with the sunshine salad with salmon. They also serve brisket with mashed potatoes and collard greens. They have a chicken salad sandwich on a croissant with fruit, and they are known for their funky chicken sandwich. You may also want to try one of their homemade desserts.

Boy that’s good!

