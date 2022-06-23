Swanson homers twice, Braves hold on to beat Giants 7-6

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit two home runs and the Atlanta Braves built a big lead early before holding off the San Francisco Giants 7-6 for their 18th win in 21 games this month.

Swanson, who homered to begin a three-run rally in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win over the Giants a night earlier, had three hits and drove in three runs.

Swanson hit a leadoff home run in the first and connected again in the fourth, his 12th, for a 7-1 lead. It was his seventh career multihomer game, the last coming Aug. 14, 2021, at Washington.

The defending World Series champion Braves moved 11 games over .500 for the first time this season. They have won 10 of their last 11 home games.

