13 states with trigger laws will now outlaw abortion

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Supreme Court’s decision today has been expected since May when the draft opinion was leaked to the public.

But states were chipping away at abortion rights long before then.

You may have heard the term “trigger laws” or “trigger bans” discussed many times during the past several weeks. They are laws and bans designed to go into effect as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned.

There are 13 states with trigger laws/bans.

In some of these states, the attorney general has to certify that Roe has been struck down.

Several other states where recent anti-abortion legislation has been blocked by the courts are expected to act next.

