Advertisement

13 states with trigger laws will now outlaw abortion

By Allen Devlin
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Supreme Court’s decision today has been expected since May when the draft opinion was leaked to the public.

But states were chipping away at abortion rights long before then.

You may have heard the term “trigger laws” or “trigger bans” discussed many times during the past several weeks. They are laws and bans designed to go into effect as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned.

There are 13 states with trigger laws/bans.

In some of these states, the attorney general has to certify that Roe has been struck down.

Several other states where recent anti-abortion legislation has been blocked by the courts are expected to act next.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Small protests erupts outside the Georgia State Capital building
Planned Parenthood calls on supporters to make their voices heard at the polls
Georgia AG Chris Carr (Source: WALB)
Georgia AG files court notice requesting Heartbeat Law to go into effect
Lawmakers across the Carolinas are responding to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe...
A look at 50 years of U.S. Supreme Court decisions

Latest News

Planned Parenthood calls on supporters to make their voices heard at the polls
Georgia State House Friday evening where abortion rights supporters gathered to protest the...
Abortion rights activists hold protests in downtown Atlanta
Legal analyst Page Pate talks about Supreme Court ruling
Legal analyst Page Pate talks about US Supreme Court abortion ruling
Georgia State law professor talks about decision
Georgia State law professor talks about Supreme Court decision
Vendors table at NRLC
Pro-life convention kicks off in Atlanta same day Court overturns Roe v. Wade