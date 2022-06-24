Advertisement

Abortion rights activists hold protests in downtown Atlanta

Georgia State House Friday evening where abortion rights supporters gathered to protest the Supreme Court ‘s reversal of Roe V. Wade.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A monumental decision has sparked an intense response in Georgia as well as across the country. The nation’s highest court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, putting abortion rights in the hands of the states.

A growing crowd started gathering in downtown Atlanta just hours after the court’s announcement, and protesters continued to make their voices heard into the evening hours.

Georgia is one of the states expected to restrict or outright ban abortions within a matter of days.

Steps are already being taken to get Georgia’s previously blocked heartbeat law into effect quickly. The law, signed in 2019, bans abortions around six weeks into a pregnancy.

