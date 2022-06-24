Advertisement

Body of 20-year-old male recovered from water at Lake Lanier, officials say

Photo of Lake Lanier
Photo of Lake Lanier(CBS46 News/Gray)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a 20-year-old male was recovered from the water after officials say he drowned at Lake Lanier near Vanns Tavern Park on Friday afternoon, officials told CBS46 News.

According to Lt. Judd Smith of Special Operations and Support, a local fire department located a victim in 30 feet of water around Noon. The victim was swimming with a group of friends near the courtesy dock of the boat ramp and failed to resurface after going under.

The identity of the victim and information surrounding the information has not yet been released.

