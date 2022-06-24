DeKalb official calls for more cameras as police investigate another gas station shooting

TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday, police said they’re still looking for the gunman who shot and killed an 18-year-old at a Chevron Wednesday night.

The victim was identified as Charles Payne, 18, according to DeKalb County Police.

This is just the latest in a string of shootings at DeKalb County gas stations.

Since late April, CBS46 has counted at least six shooting investigations by the DeKalb County Police Department specifically at gas stations.

“What you find is these are individuals who have no respect for human life. But you place other people in danger when you’re having public shootings at gas stations and convenience stores, so it has to stop,” said Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, DeKalb County Commissioner.

In light of this spike in violence at gas stations, Cochran-Johnson has proposed a new ordinance to require gas stations and convenience stores to own and operate a surveillance system.

“No criminal wants to be under the watchful eye of surveillance. So we are doing everything that we can,” she said.

Included in the proposed legislation:

· Maintain a video surveillance system in proper working order at all times, including outside of business hours.

· Keep a video surveillance system in continuous operation twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

· Monitor a minimum of 75 feet of building exterior and all gas pumps through a video surveillance system.

· Meet a minimum technological standard of 4 MB of storage as established in the article.

DeKalb County Police recently posted this message on their Twitter, reading, “Protect Yourself at the Gas Station.”

The message urges the public to remove valuables from view, lock your doors, pay attention to your surroundings, do not get distracted, and stay off of your cell phone.

Cochran-Johnson said the ordinance has been read in committee. It will go before the full county commission next month.

If you have any information into the Wednesday night shooting at the Chevron, you’re encouraged to contact the Dekalb County Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

