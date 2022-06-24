FIRST ALERT: More Rain & Storms Tonight; Scattered Rain Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The weather will be unsettled over the next several days with higher rain chances in the forecast. We’ll see a few showers and storms this afternoon, with scattered storms expected late Friday evening.

Friday Night Rain Chances (CBS46)

Saturday will remain unsettled with a 40% Chance of rain. The clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures lower (compared to the extreme heat this week), with highs only reaching the upper 80s.

SATURDAY FORECAST: Partly sunny. Scattered rain and storms.

High: 88

Normal High: 89

Chance Of Rain: 40%

Saturday (CBS46)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

We get a brief break from the rain Sunday, with only a 20% chance of rain. After that, we’ll see scattered rain & storms almost every day next week. Keep those umbrellas handy!

7 day forecast (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.