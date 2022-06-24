Advertisement

Georgia AG files court notice requesting Heartbeat Law to go into effect

Georgia AG Chris Carr (Source: WALB)
Georgia AG Chris Carr (Source: WALB)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Attorney General has issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“I believe in the dignity, value and worth of every human being, both born and unborn. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs is constitutionally correct and rightfully returns the issue of abortion to the states and to the people – where it belongs.

“We have just filed a notice in the 11th Circuit requesting it reverse the District Court’s decision and allow Georgia’s Heartbeat Law to take effect.”

Georgia HB481 or Heartbeat Law is a six-week abortion ban, except in certain situations.

Physicians practicing medicine in the state of Georgia would be prohibited from offering abortion services to pregnant women if a so-called “fetal heartbeat” is present, which typically occurs in the 6th week of pregnancy.

Medical professionals and people seeking abortions in Atlanta received a new layer of protection Tuesday afternoon after Atlanta City Council members unanimously passed a resolution.

The resolution designates abortion crimes as the lowest possible priority for the Atlanta Police Department and bans city funds from investigating alleged abortion crimes, including crime task forces and databases.

Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari introduced the resolution in early June.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden vows abortion fight, assails ‘extreme’ court ruling
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Jose Rodriguez, of Orlando, Fla., center, walks with the Equality Florida group at the...
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Roe v Wade overturned | Georgia reacts to U.S. Supreme Court decision
The cooling towers of the still under construction Plant Vogtle nuclear energy facility in...
Georgia Power proposes 12% increase in bills, with 2023 leap
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden vows abortion fight, assails ‘extreme’ court ruling
Photo of Lake Lanier
Body of 20-year-old male recovered from water at Lake Lanier, officials say