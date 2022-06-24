Georgia AG files court notice requesting Heartbeat Law to go into effect

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Attorney General has issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“I believe in the dignity, value and worth of every human being, both born and unborn. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs is constitutionally correct and rightfully returns the issue of abortion to the states and to the people – where it belongs.

“We have just filed a notice in the 11th Circuit requesting it reverse the District Court’s decision and allow Georgia’s Heartbeat Law to take effect.”

Georgia HB481 or Heartbeat Law is a six-week abortion ban, except in certain situations.

Physicians practicing medicine in the state of Georgia would be prohibited from offering abortion services to pregnant women if a so-called “fetal heartbeat” is present, which typically occurs in the 6th week of pregnancy.

Medical professionals and people seeking abortions in Atlanta received a new layer of protection Tuesday afternoon after Atlanta City Council members unanimously passed a resolution.

The resolution designates abortion crimes as the lowest possible priority for the Atlanta Police Department and bans city funds from investigating alleged abortion crimes, including crime task forces and databases.

Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari introduced the resolution in early June.

