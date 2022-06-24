Georgia Power proposes 12% increase in bills, with 2023 leap

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. wants to raise customer bills 12% over the next three years.

The company says in a rate filing with state regulators Friday that the extra $2.8 billion it wants to collect would pay for system improvements, higher costs and higher profits.

The elected Georgia Public Service Commission will evaluate the plan and is likely to vote on a modified version in December.

A typical residential customer who pays $128 a month now would see bills rise by $14.32 next year and by $16.29 total over three years.

Georgia Power customers are likely to see other increases to pay for nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle and for higher fuel costs.

